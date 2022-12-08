FCC Dual High Enroll Class
Perry Wood, a professor of physical science at Frederick Community College, teaches a general physics class in September. FCC’s board of trustees voted on Thursday to adjust wage scales for employees across the college after a classification and compensation study that took more than a year.

Frederick Community College’s board of trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to grant at least a 2% raise to employees across the institution after reviewing final results from an independent study of its wage scales.

The college contracted with Evergreen Solutions, LLC, a Tallahassee-based consulting firm, to conduct an in-depth classification and compensation study beginning in August 2021.

