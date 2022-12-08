Frederick Community College’s board of trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to grant at least a 2% raise to employees across the institution after reviewing final results from an independent study of its wage scales.
The college contracted with Evergreen Solutions, LLC, a Tallahassee-based consulting firm, to conduct an in-depth classification and compensation study beginning in August 2021.
Such a review hadn’t been done since 2008, FCC President Annesa Cheek told trustees at a special meeting on Thursday, even though the “industry best practice” is to conduct one every three to five years.
“Fourteen years was way too long to go,” Cheek said.
Completing the study was a high priority for Cheek, who began her tenure at FCC on July 1. Employees frequently brought it up to her, she said.
“I felt the pressure to get it done,” Cheek said.
Evergreen interviewed employees and analyzed FCC’s pay and classification scales in various departments. It compared those figures to nearby “peer” institutions, including Frederick County, the city of Frederick and other community colleges across the state.
The results showed that on average, FCC paid its employees slightly more than similar institutions around the state for comparable work.
But the study revealed some areas of concern, too, said Mark Holcombe, the Evergreen project manager who presented the report Thursday.
For one, 85% of the college’s employees make a salary that is below the midpoint of their pay scale — meaning the vast majority of workers are closer to the bottom of their scale than the top.
“That’s a very high number,” Holcombe said.
The study also found some wage compression — or a lack of appropriate variance in salaries — among employees who had significantly differing levels of experience.
Many employees had a negative perception of the college’s system for performance reviews, the study found. Evergreen also reported that FCC had a wider-than-average gap between the minimum and maximum salaries for a given role.
The firm recommended the college increase the minimum, midpoint and maximum salaries on each of its pay scales by 2%. Employees received a 3% cost-of-living-adjustment in July.
It also recommended further increasing the salaries of certain employees who were still making significantly less than their peers at other institutions, even after the 2% bump.
FCC’s board of trustees unanimously approved the recommendations. Each employee will receive a letter detailing how their pay will adjust as a result of the vote, Cheek said.
Human Resources managers for the college said they would work to develop a “compensation philosophy” that will guide their pay decisions moving forward.
“Do we want to be above the market?” asked trustee Gary Fearnow. “Do we want to be at the market? Do we want to try to be very frugal? I think we need that overarching strategy.”
The college will take a close look at how closely employees’ job duties align with their job descriptions, an area the Evergreen study didn’t meaningfully address, Cheek said.
Officials also committed to conducting a compensation study every three to five years.
The approved salary adjustments will cost a total of $570,000 for fiscal year 2023, officials said. Most of that — $475,000 — has already been budgeted for, and the other $95,000 will come from salary savings from unfilled positions.
Separately, Cheek said Thursday that the college would start providing benefits to the employees who staff its child care center and transition its facilities staff, including groundskeepers and maintenance workers, from a 35-hour work week to a 40-hour one.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter:
@jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.