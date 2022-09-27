Frederick Community College will partner with the county and the city of Frederick on a free program for people starting food-service businesses, the college announced Tuesday.
The Food Business Entrepreneurship Program will cover topics like restaurant operation, financial management, marketing and sales, regulatory requirements, sanitation and food safety, kitchen skills and more, according to a college news release.
The program will be led by instructors from FCC's Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute.
The program will be free to participants thanks to financial support from the economic development offices of both the city and the county, FCC President Annesa Cheek said in the release.
“The City of Frederick and Frederick County are popular 'foodie' destinations, and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs in the food business will help the local food scene continue to flourish and grow, which benefits our entire community,” Cheek said.
At the end of the program, participants will take part in a pitch competition, the release said. There, they'll "showcase their new business concepts to local industry and financial community partners for the opportunity to win monetary awards and/or customized mentorships."
Forty people were selected for the program's inaugural class, which will meet weekly from October through April.
The college, the city and the county plan to offer a second round of the program in 2023 "based on demonstrated interest," the release said.
People who are interested in applying are encouraged to fill out an interest form.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
