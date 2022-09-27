FCC Sign
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Frederick Community College to opt to open its spring semester virtually with a planned for return to on-campus learning Feb. 7.

Frederick Community College will partner with the county and the city of Frederick on a free program for people starting food-service businesses, the college announced Tuesday.

The Food Business Entrepreneurship Program will cover topics like restaurant operation, financial management, marketing and sales, regulatory requirements, sanitation and food safety, kitchen skills and more, according to a college news release.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

