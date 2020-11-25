The folks at Frederick Rescue Mission are in for a treat this Thanksgiving weekend, thanks to community collaboration between a local co-op and one of the biggest names in the region's culinary scene.
When a 43-pound turkey came into the Common Market Co-op’s meat department last week, the store almost immediately contacted Chef Bryan Voltaggio of Thacher & Rye, among other ventures.
Gatherings big enough to warrant a 43-pound turkey are either discouraged or outright prohibited this year due to COVID-19. That was the driving factor behind donating the bird, said Common Market Co-op's Susan Schulman.
"We just thought, would this even sell if we put it out on the floor, just based on the fact that people are having smaller gatherings this year?" she said. "And so we thought, 'What can we do with this 43-pounder that would be good for the community?'"
Voltaggio and his team brined the bird Monday, before preparing and portioning it to be donated to the Frederick Rescue Mission Wednesday. They're also sending along some side dishes and other fixings.
"When I was delivering it to them on Sunday, Chef Voltaggio was saying, 'I have never seen a turkey this big," Schulman recalled.
Schulman said she knows Voltaggio shares Common Market's concern about people in the community not having enough food to eat.
"I just thought that he has kind of some of those same values that we have," she said. "So I reached out to him and said, 'Do you want to do this with us?' Without hesitation he and the general manager at Thacher & Rye ... [Voltaggio] and Dane [Nakamura] both were like, 'Absolutely, we totally want to partner with you on this.'"
Voltaggio said he was excited for the opportunity. He's often partnered with No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit aiming to address hunger and poverty around the world, over the past decade.
“It was exciting not only to be able to cook a 43-pound turkey. But knowing that they were going to donate it to the Mission was what made it really exciting to participate,” he said. “Definitely the first time I’ve ever cooked a 43-pound turkey.”
A lot of thought went into the cooking process.
“I broke down the turkey and left the breast on the cage, and so I roasted that in the oven,” he said. “And then the legs, I took off of the bird just because of the sheer size of it, and I cooked them under vacuum in a water bath and I’m going to fry those.”
Schulman also spoke with Valerie Moore at the Rescue Mission, noting they were thrilled about the donation.
According to Delish, a serving of turkey is about 1.25-pounds per person, meaning the 43-pound bird could feed about 34 people.
Common Market wasn't the only local organization in the giving spirit for The Rescue Mission. The mission also received a donation of 208 turkeys from South Mountain Creamery, according to its Facebook page.
Ultimately, Schulman said their hope for the turkey and those that enjoy it is that the fowl nourishes the bodies and souls of some people in Frederick who really need it.
"It just really makes us feel thankful and grateful that ... the Common Market is in a position to have community partners who will work with us," she said. "We're thankful and grateful to be able to make connections with people that we can be supportive of. We're happy to be in that position."
Voltaggio added, "Given the opportunity to help hopefully put a smile on somebody's face over the holidays. It's all you can ask for."
The entire Frederick City and County are blessed, lucky and fortunate to have such kind individuals and establishments among its boundaries. Thanks Co-Op, Rescue Mission, Chef Volt and South Mountain Creamery. Your gifts to others at this time of need is truly a blessing.
