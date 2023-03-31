The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its third annual S.H.E. Pitch competition for female entrepreneurs.
Women whose ideas are in the "idea" stage or "growth" stage can compete for cash prizes, publicity and networking opportunities.
The competition will be held in August during S.H.E. Week, which stands for Strength, Heart and Equality.
Finalists will pitch their businesses to a live and virtual audience on Aug. 9. Winners will be announced during a live event.
Applications are accepted until April 7.
