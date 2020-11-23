Only about one in 10 Marylanders plan to travel for Thanksgiving, amid worries about rising COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Officials are warning people against traveling to see family and friends for the holiday, and 89 percent of Maryland residents who were surveyed said they'll stay home, with 50 percent saying they weren't traveling because of COVID-19, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The other half of non-travelers said they hadn't been planning to travel anyway.
Of those Marylanders who were traveling, 79 percent said they planned to drive, 14 percent said they would fly, and 7 percent planned to take some other sort of transportation.
