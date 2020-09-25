Three Maryland Future Farmers of America members from Frederick County were awarded the American FFA degree, an honor given each year by the National FFA Organization.
Jill Allen of the Brunswick chapter, Tiffany Lenhart of the Catoctin chapter and Hannah Miller of the Middletown chapter all received the degree.
“The American FFA degree is bestowed in recognition of years of academic and professional excellence,” according to a news release from Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation.
Along with other winners, they will be honored at the national convention in October. They will also get a gold American FFA degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention, according to the release.
“We are extremely proud of these 15 members,” Karen Nicklas, chair of the Maryland FFA board of directors, said in the release. “The American FFA degree honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”
Less than one percent of FFA members receive the American FFA degree, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.