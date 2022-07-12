The Frederick Planning Commission has approved the final details for the design of a residential project along East Patrick Street near Carroll Creek.
The commission approved three modifications to the city's design guideline requirements Monday night for Overlook East, also known as Wayside Apartments, which would add 85 units in the 400 block of East Patrick Street.
The project will add 48 units in one four-story building and 31 units in a second four-story building. Another six units will be added in an existing historic building known as the Schley House.
The project will include some affordable housing among the other units.
Two of the modifications approved Monday concerned how much brick and other materials should be used on the different parts of the buildings.
A third modification allowed the primary entrance to one of the buildings to be on the interior of the complex, rather than on the side facing Carroll Creek.
The commission also unanimously approved a certificate of architectural compliance for the project.
