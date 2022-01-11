The last phase of a housing development along Yellow Springs Road on the north side of Frederick will go forward after approval of a final site plan by the Frederick Planning Commission.
The final site plan for land bays D and E of the Kellerton Planned Neighborhood Development was unanimously approved at a meeting Monday night.
The project is located on the east and west sides of Yellow Springs Road, north of Rocky Springs Road.
The vote approves the construction of 273 homes, as well as the second phase of a city park.
The first phase of the Kellerton development broke ground in 2018, with a total of 750 homes planned.
The project was a long time coming, with the original master plan approved in 2013. In 2014, the developers received approval for a preliminary subdivision and site plan for the first phase, which they call Land Bay A. But after not obtaining a building permit within three years, they were forced to obtain a six-month extension in June, followed by another two-year extension in December.
The 273 homes in the final two land bays will include 196 single-family detached homes, 48 alley-loaded detached homes, 28 townhomes and one lot around the existing farmhouse on the property.
The first phase of the park, with 21 acres, was approved in 2017, said Gabrielle Collard, manager of current planning for the city.
The 23-acre second phase approved Monday will include a multi-purpose field, a baseball field and a shared-use path, she said.
The commission also approved a number of modifications for the project, covering topics such as landscaping screening and buffers, the length of a dead-end street on the site, and landscaping for cul-de-sacs and medians.
