When Diane Foland opened her adoption center in New Market nearly two years ago, she hoped to find at least one cat a forever home each month.
One year and 10 months later, K.A.T. Café celebrated its 200th adoption when 1-year-old Luna (formerly Iduna) went home with the Zimet family of Darnestown.
“She’s curious,” Lori Zimet said of her black and white kitty. “She’s sweet, she’s confident.”
Lori and her daughters Hannah, 14, and Maia, 10, visited K.A.T. last week after a friend from Frederick tipped them off to the New Market business. They scheduled an appointment and hoped to find a self-assured feline who wouldn’t mind living alongside their dog.
“My daughter was playing with [Luna], and she was very friendly,” Lori told the News-Post.
They scanned a QR code in the café to learn more about Luna’s vet history and personality. From there, Lori said they started a smooth application process and were able to bring her home a few days later.
“She’s adjusting,” Lori said Wednesday. “It’s nice to have a cat. It brings a good balance.”
For Foland, the 200th adoption marks a major milestone.
“With every adoption, I’m just so grateful that we can help offer this service to the community,” Foland said. “Just to say, ‘I’ve helped adopt hundreds of cats,’ ... it’s just really unbelievable.”
Foland describes K.A.T. (which stands for Kitties, Adoptions, Treats) as an adoption center first and a place to grab light snacks second. Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center provides the cats, and K.A.T. brings the cozy atmosphere.
Linda Shea, director of the county’s animal control and pet adoption center, praised the “life-saving partnership.”
“The 200 cats adopted through K.A.T. benefitted through a lower-stress environment,” Shea said, “and were able to show their ‘true selves’ in a cage-free environment that mimics a home environment — something our traditional shelter can’t provide. We appreciate Diane’s foresight and persistence in making this happen and providing a welcoming environment for not only the cats in her care but potential adopters as well.”
Inside their shop Wednesday, a little over a dozen cats roamed among fluffy pillows, soft blankets and scratchable cat trees. Classical music floated from speakers. Touches of Halloween trinkets could be spotted between feline-inspired decor. A small chalkboard advertised vegan chocolate cupcakes — they offer vegan goodies for humans and provide a carnivorous menu to their four-legged residents.
Guests pay $15 for an hour and 10 minutes with the cats, which Foland said helps defray the costs of supplies needed to care for so many kitties.
“Their money is going to a great cause,” Foland said, explaining K.A.T. isn’t funded by county dollars like the shelter.
As Foland chatted about the business and all that she’s learned, a gray tabby named Octopus climbed over her and started kneading a pillow. Eventually, he fell fast asleep beside Foland.
While some of the cats snoozed, others bounced after toys or slinked around shelves. One curious kitty jumped on the white picket fence used to prevent cats from sneaking out the front door. Foland quickly plucked the cat from its perch.
Employee Michelle Weston, donning a cat print mask, cuddled one of the cats. She used to be a veterinary technician, but the job came with a lot of tough days. Working at K.A.T., she says she experiences “all of the happy” and none of the sad.
“I feel like I’m really making a difference,” Weston said.
She remarked about how cats’ personalities seem to come out when they have a place to roam and interact with different groups of people.
“It’s so nice to be able to see how they act outside a cage,” Weston said.
When cats come to them from the animal shelter, they tend to stay there until they find a home. Most of the kitties just arrived in August or earlier this month. Their current cohort ranges in age from 4 months old to 6 years.
A 3-year-old black cat named Voodoo, who dozed in a window facing the street, has been there since May. Foland said Voodoo would prefer to be the only cat in her home, so they’ve been waiting for the right adopter to come along.
Applications are processed through the county shelter, though K.A.T. employees are there to help answer guests’ questions.
“The shelter works hard with doing essentially like a matchmaking to make sure that the kitty ends up in the best home because that helps reduce the return rate to the shelter,” Foland said. “Everyone’s goal is forever adoption.”
K.A.T. spent two months closed due to COVID-19 and shuttered another two months when they ran out of cats due to high adoption rates.
But now, with cats steadily coming in, they’ve added events, such as paint nights, tarot readings and yoga.
During the business’ early days, Foland said they welcomed walk-ins, but they’ve since transitioned to reservations. Foland found scheduled appointments cut down on impulse adoptions that may not be successful.
Still, whether someone is coming to visit with the intent to adopt or just to play with the cats, Foland is happy to see them.
“The community’s so kind and generous,” Foland said, “and they do donate a lot of cat litter.”
