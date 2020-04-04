Shoppers weren’t able to step foot inside any downtown businesses this First Saturday, but the Downtown Frederick Partnership wanted to ensure that the community could still support their favorite shops and restaurants.
“Obviously as a staff we’ve been meeting online, not in person, with the regulations that are in place, and thinking about ways that we can really help out the business community,” Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership said. “And in one of those conversations we started talking about how we could do First Saturday online.”
The Partnership created an event on Facebook where businesses could post their deals for the day, and attendees could post pictures of their orders. Norman and other members of the partnership also went live throughout the day.
The Partnership encourages supporting downtown businesses by ordering gift cards, shopping online, ordering over the phone and getting carry-out or delivery food where available. Additionally, many businesses are offering online workshops and tutorials.
“And as always, leaving a note of support for our business community,” Norman said.
Curbside pickup for nonessential businesses ceased last Monday, March 30, when Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order. Stores have had to learn how to adapt.
Curious Iguana, the bookstore on North Market Street, had been doing curbside pickup, delivery and shipping the last few weeks, but are now only offering delivery and shipping to their customers, owner Marlene England said.
To celebrate First Saturday, the bookstore put a decorative pin in each online or phone order, which England said people were taking well to.
“First Saturdays are always busy days in Downtown Frederick, so I thought it was very clever of the Downtown Frederick Partnership to try to come up with an idea that would still support the businesses and keep the customers engaged even though they can’t get in our shops today,” England said.
RetroMetro, the store on North Market that specializes in a variety of vintage items, had to quickly change their strategy to be able to keep open.
“I didn’t start it until about a week ago, it occurred to me that this could go on a while, and I figured, I better start thinking about some other options,” said Sherri Johnson, owner.
Johnson created the website and slowly started adding inventory, focusing on puzzles and games since she knows that’s what people are mostly looking for right now while cooped up inside. She said it took a decent amount of time to put together and get the information for each inventory item.
She said that she has seen a small number of orders, but none on First Saturday by the early afternoon.
As Johnson sees Amazon boxes piling up on her neighbors’ porches, she hopes that people can remember Frederick’s smaller businesses during this time.
“Before you go to Amazon or Walmart or one of those online places, just think about where else you could buy something,” she said.
Thanks to DFP! Thanks!
