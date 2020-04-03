For downtown Frederick, First Saturdays are usually a chance for residents and visitors alike to get out and explore the downtown area.
But with the spread of the COVID-19 virus limiting public gatherings, the Downtown Frederick Partnership is moving April's First Saturday online.
The partnership is urging people to buy a gift card from their favorite downtown store to help keep the cash flowing to those businesses during the crisis, as well as order items online from local shops and pick a takeout meal from a downtown restaurant to keep the spirit of First Saturday going.
The partnership is also urging people to leave an encouraging note or a positive online review for their favorite downtown businesses, as well as virtually attend the online workshops, tutorials, and classes that many businesses are offering.
