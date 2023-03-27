Food Pro has asked Walkersville to change the designation of land it owns adjacent to the town, which could help the company get the land annexed into the town and build a new distribution center.
Food Pro, a wholesale restaurant supplier based in Frederick, wants to move its distribution center to the southwest corner of Biggs Ford and Fountain Rock roads near Walkersville.
In January, it purchased 106.4 acres of land near Walkersville for $3.25 million. The property stretches down to Retreat Road and is bisected by train tracks.
Under the town's 2011 comprehensive plan, the 106.4 acres is designated as limited industrial in the southern portion and as agricultural buffer in the northern portion.
Food Pro is asking that the town designate the entire property as limited industrial. The company wants to build the distribution center on land that is currently designated as agricultural buffer.
Land designated as an agricultural buffer is a separator between the town and the surrounding area. It is a way to preserve the land from development if the land gets annexed into the town, Susan Hauver, Walkersville’s planning and zoning administrator, said.
The designations also are a guide for future decisions, like annexation. By changing the land designation to limited industrial, it could open the door for Food Pro to get the land zoned for a distribution center.
For the past two years, the town has been updating its comprehensive plan, which will serve as a road map for the town and the surrounding area in the next 10 years.
According to the town, the draft plan map and text are almost ready for public release.
Because the town is undergoing this process, it is considering all property owner requests for changes to land-use designation under the comprehensive plan, Hauver said.
The land-use designation request from Food Pro is not a petition for annexation, the town said. However, Food Pro has expressed interest in filing a petition.
Food Pro CEO Scott Brunk, and Food Pro's attorney, Noel Manalo, could not be reached for comment on Monday.
However, even if the town honors Food Pro’s designation request, it doesn’t mean that Food Pro can begin developing the land, Hauver said. The comprehensive plan is more of a guide, and not legally binding, she said.
“It only [gets] them one step closer to being able to develop for the facility,” Hauver said. “They need to annex it, get rezoned [through the] town or get it rezoned through Frederick County before they could file site plans and, you know, actually plan the development.”
Like the annexation process, the process of approving the comprehensive plan and therefore the land-use designation requests is long. Hauver said she hopes it will be complete by the fall.
First, there will be a hearing on April 25 for the Planning Commission to consider Food Pro's request. Public comment will be welcome.
Then, a draft of the comprehensive plan, with land designations, will go to the Planning Commission for a vote, according to a statement from the town. Once approved, the public, Frederick County agencies, and state agencies will review the draft.
There will then be a 60-day review period, followed by a hearing in which the public can comment on the plan. The Planning Commission will also review comments it received during the 60-day review period.
The Planning Commission will again consider the plan after the public hearing, revise it accordingly, and put it to a final vote.
The Planning Commission would send the final draft to the burgess and commissioners for a public hearing, then a possible vote to adopt it.
