Food Pro property

The 106.4 acres that Food Pro purchased in January is designated by Walkersville as limited industrial and agricultural buffer. Food Pro sent a land-use designation request to the town last month to have the entire property become limited industrial.

 Courtesy town of Walkersville

Food Pro has asked Walkersville to change the designation of land it owns adjacent to the town, which could help the company get the land annexed into the town and build a new distribution center.

Food Pro, a wholesale restaurant supplier based in Frederick, wants to move its distribution center to the southwest corner of Biggs Ford and Fountain Rock roads near Walkersville.

