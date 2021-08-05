There were talks of a medical cannabis dispensary moving in. There were promises of a “Great Gatsby”-themed restaurant complete with a rooftop bar.
Now, six years after downtown Frederick’s PNC Bank closed its doors, the elegant building at the corner of West Patrick and North Market streets finally has a new tenant: an event-hosting company that reinvents historic structures as spaces for weddings, family reunions, birthdays and other types of celebrations.
When it opens for its first events next year, the ornate, columned building that began as Citizens National Bank in 1886 will officially become Citizens Ballroom.
Kate Ansari couldn’t be more excited. She’s had her eyes on the building as a possible special events venue since 2016, when she began Fêtewell — the company that operates Citizens Ballroom, as well as Main Street Ballroom in Ellicott City and Haven Street Ballroom in Baltimore.
“I’m really happy that it all worked out because it’s just beautiful,” she said, her voice echoing slightly inside the cavernous space. She smiled. “I mean, it’s right at the heart of downtown.”
Just as Fêtewell repurposed a 1930s Chevrolet dealership for its Ellicott City venue and an old warehouse for its Baltimore location, Ansari said the company will preserve much of the original architecture at Citizens Ballroom, including its light installations and the two bank vaults that still stand behind the marble counter where tellers used to work.
“We don’t really have to do much to it,” she said. “It really speaks for itself. We’re really just kind of restoring it to its former glory.”
The most major renovations Fêtewell will undertake will be removing the teller counter to open up the first floor for seating and adding a grand staircase from the mezzanine.
However, Ansari said she and her staff have been trying to ensure that aspects of the building they don’t have use for are repurposed by other local businesses — the owner of Smoketown Brewing is taking the teller counter, for instance, and the Maryland Ensemble Theatre is taking the giant curtains that once hung in the structure’s tall windows. Frederick County’s historical society was also planning to stop by Thursday afternoon to view framed blueprints and sketches of the historic building stashed in a small room on the first floor to see if they would be a good fit for the organization’s collection, Ansari said.
Leeann Crews, marketing and promotion manager for the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said she’s excited for Frederick to have a space for celebrations and events at Square Corner, which is located in the heart of downtown.
And she’s especially excited for the building to have a tenant like Ansari, who is so protective of its historic features and charm.
“I know it’s gonna be beautiful when it’s done, and it’s great that someone’s going into the space who really loves it for what it is,” she said.
Though Citizens Ballroom is still in renovation mode and its owner doesn’t plan to start hosting events until March of next year, Ansari said she’s already received a lot of interest in the space — her waitlist for people interested in touring the site is 50-deep.
On Tuesday, Fêtewell hosted a pop-up flower installation outside of the building to introduce the community to Citizens Ballroom and get people excited for its arrival. Jordan Picard, a venue manager with the company, came to the city for the day, expecting to get some work done inside the building. Instead, she wound up spending all afternoon chatting with people walking by who were curious about the business coming to the space. It showed just how much investment and interest Frederick residents had in the area, Picard said.
“We’re really excited to be a part of this community,” she said.
Ansari can already picture how a wedding would play out in the former bank. She can see people getting married in front of the vaults on the first floor, surrounded by flowers. Then, their guests would head up for a cocktail hour on the mezzanine before returning to the first floor for the reception. Her face lit up as she imagined one half of a couple making their grand entrance by walking around the mezzanine’s balcony and down the staircase to the ceremony.
Ansari wasn’t always in this line of work. She studied broadcast journalism in college and at one point worked as an executive producer for a TV news station in Baltimore.
Then, when she was pregnant with her son, she was diagnosed with cancer. That prompted her to reevaluate her life and understand she wanted to spend as much time as she could with her children. Running her own business would give her the flexibility to never miss a soccer game, she said.
Seven months pregnant with her daughter, Ansari started an MBA program at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Mellon University. She later landed on starting an events hosting business — she loves parties and realized that if she is going to spend her life interacting with people, she wants to do it on the best day of their lives.
It’s a big change from working in journalism, where she was mostly meeting people at moments of tragedy.
“Maybe that’s part of why I did it,” she said. “It was like, enough of the bad news. Let’s just be around joy.”
Brilliant younger woman. Look forward to your work here.
