After 30 years with Frederick County government, Helen Propheter is set to start work at Hood College in August.
Propheter, who became the county's economic development director in 2011 and remained in the role until June, will become the college's director of corporate and government relations. It's a new position, and one Propheter said she was drawn to immediately upon seeing the job posting.
"It just matched," Propheter said. "I felt like it was a perfect fit."
Propheter will work within Hood's Office of Institutional Advancement and will report directly to its president, Andrea Chapdelaine, according to a college press release.
Her job will be to seek out public and private partners for Hood, she said, but the specifics of the role are still being nailed down. Propheter said she was excited to "create this position from scratch."
"They're a liberal arts college, but they have a lot of degrees and programs around technology, and biotech, and life science," Propheter said. "And those are certainly industries that I have strong relationships with from my past job."
During Propheter's tenure as economic development director, the county established itself as a hub for biotechnology business.
When she left local government, Propheter said, she knew she wanted to stay in Frederick County.
“We are delighted to welcome Helen to the Hood team,” Nancy Gillece, Hood's vice president of institutional advancement, said in a press release. “With decades of experience with the Frederick business community, she will advance Hood’s strong partnerships locally and beyond. We are very pleased that Helen’s next move is to Hood College."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.