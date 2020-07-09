Former Alcoa Eastalco employees who worked at the plant before 1981 are eligible to receive cash benefits if they have had any asbestos-related cancers since their employment.
Norris Injury Lawyers, a firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, is offering free consultations to any former employees or relatives of former employees who qualify.
Eastalco was an aluminum smelting plant located near Buckeystown, which operated from 1970 to 2005.
Asbestos-related cancers include lung, esophageal, laryngeal, pharyngeal, stomach, colon, rectal and mesothelioma.
Robert Norris explained that his law firm specializes in these types of cases. The money former employees receive does not come from their employer, but from private trusts which were established by asbestos manufacturers at the requirement of Federal Bankruptcy Courts.
Asbestos is a mineral that is harmless in its natural state, but can become harmful when it is ground apart or pulled into fibers, according to a press release from Norris Injury Lawyers.
Decades ago, asbestos-filled products were used in most construction and manufacturing plants throughout the country. While many manufacturers of asbestos products were aware of the danger, they did not inform the companies they were selling the products to, nor their employees, Norris said.
“And so what happened is these people got exposed, they didn't have any way of knowing they were being exposed and the latency period is too long,” Norris said. “It wasn’t showing up.”
By the end of the 1950s, more employees were starting to develop asbestos-related cancers. In the 60's and 70's, science had advanced enough to connect the cancers to asbestos, and lawyers began to sue asbestos manufacturers.
When these manufacturers filed for bankruptcy, the Federal Bankruptcy Courts required them to form private trusts with hundreds of millions of dollars to help compensate employees who came forward in the future.
“One of the things that's so sad about this is, this is Tom Brokaw's 'Greatest Generation.' The guys that wouldn’t pick up a rusty nail if it didn't belong to them, worked seven days a week, provided for their family, went to the military, did everything they were supposed to do,” Norris said. “And a lot of these guys said, I don’t want to have something for nothing. I don't want to sue my employer, I don't want to lose my pension. And none of that is true.”
Former employees who are interested in receiving compensation will not be suing their employers, and none of the benefits will affect their social security, pensions, 401K or other retirement funds.
Additionally, the relatives of deceased former employees who had suffered from asbestos-related cancer can also receive cash benefits.
Norris Injury Lawyers will help secure work records and medical records. The case most likely will not require any litigation. The trusts have qualified sites that they have already confirmed had utilized asbestos, and will do the entire process through paper.
While they are located in Alabama, the firm operates throughout the country. They are currently introducing video notary to their services in case people are not comfortable sending paperwork back and forth during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don't blame somebody in their mid-70s not trusting a guy with a southern accent 1,100 miles away,” Norris said. “I don't blame them for not trusting us. So we work real hard.”
