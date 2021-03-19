Four Frederick County organizations have been awarded thousands of dollars in Keep Maryland Beautiful grants.
All together, 91 grants totaling $312,500 were awarded throughout the state “toward environmental education, community cleanup, and beautification projects through the Keep Maryland Beautiful program,” according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
“These grants support the incredible efforts of citizens across Maryland who are stewards of our communities, our green spaces, and our waterways,” DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in a prepared statement.
In Frederick County, Brunswick Main Street, Catoctin Land Trust, Downtown Frederick Partnership and the Town of Emmitsburg received grants. Grant amounts vary and totals were not disclosed in the release.
Downtown Frederick Partnership received a Clean Up and Green Up Maryland grant, one of four different awards available in 2021.
Associate Director Danielle Doll said they apply for the grant every year. In the past, grant money has been used for projects such as installing cigarette butt receptacles on most of the trash cans downtown.
“For 2021, we applied to purchase more trash cans for downtown Frederick and then subsequently also some replacement lids,” Doll said.
The grant will also be used to purchase 40,000 bags for dog waste bag dispensers to be placed throughout downtown.
“I believe that’s about a year and a half or two years worth,” Doll said.
Previously, grant funds have also been used for Bring a Broom Saturday, a day when volunteers help clean up the downtown area. Money goes toward purchasing supplies.
Doll said there are some funds left over to help purchase items such as brooms, gloves and gardening tools for the 10th annual Bring a Broom Saturday on April 24.
The grants were funded by Maryland Environmental Trust, the Forever Maryland Foundation, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and the Maryland Department of Transportation. Organizations that received funds included nonprofits, land trusts, municipalities and schools, according to the release.
Projects funded by the grant money are important, Doll said, because for residents, visitors and business owners, a clean community makes a difference.
“Keeping the community clean helps kind of change the neighborhood for the better,” she said. “The partnership has done a lot and really prides itself on keeping downtown Frederick clean so when our visitors come, they say nice things and they tell their friends about how wonderful downtown Frederick was so that we get continual and repeat visitors.”
It’s also nice for residents to have clean streets and sidewalks.
“We work really closely with the city to make sure we can do as much as possible for our residents and also the businesses,” Doll said.
