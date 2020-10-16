Frederick restaurants have more time than originally expected for outdoor dining options thanks to rules approved by the city Thursday night.
The aldermen voted unanimously to approve three ordinances governing the options for outdoor dining into the winter months during the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ordinances deal with outdoor dining on public and private property, as well as with food trucks.
The original drafts of the ordinances called for the outdoor dining to extend through the end of October 2021, or the end of the state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan.
But the language was changed to allow the rules to end on Oct. 31, 2021, or 30 days after the end of the state of emergency.
The city is expected to end the weekend closure of two blocks of North Market Street in early November, but provide other outdoor seating options for the restaurants in those areas.
