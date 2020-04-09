Frederick-based company Omni Biosciences will be able to jumpstart work on its products thanks to funding from TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies. The $25,000 grant came through the Rural Business Innovation Initiative.
Mina Izadjoo, president, founder and chief science officer of Omni Biosciences, also owns Integrated Pharmacy Services, a Frederick-based business that provides services to the medical and research fields.
This new company will develop products, Izadjoo said. While there are many products in the pipeline, the main product will treat skin conditions such as acne and also prevent surgery-related infections.
“I think the idea basically came from the problem of antibiotic resistance and how antibiotics aren’t effective any longer,” Izadjoo said. “So we wanted to find a solution for treating mostly skin infractions that are caused by antibiotic resistant pathogens.”
Developing a new antibiotic requires a lot of money – up to billions of dollars – in addition to a lot of time for approval. So the Omni Biosciences team decided to take a different route.
“So we came up with a different methodology, and that is a protein that we developed and we are planning to offer this as over the counter so it doesn’t have to go through the lengthy process for antimicrobial approval,” Izadjoo said.
The funding from TEDCO will help the company get the products to market, in addition to attracting bigger investors. Izadjoo is especially grateful that TEDCO offers an initiative specifically for rural counties. The mentorship they received was also particularly helpful, she said.
Running two businesses isn’t difficult, Izadjoo says, because of her staff members.
“They’re independent thinkers, they have tremendous experience and again this company is now mostly what I’m focusing on to bring funding and resources to the company,” she said. “So we know which path we have to take.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.