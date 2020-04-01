Frederick Community College's annual business plan contest has gone virtual.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college decided to hold its seventh annual business plan contest on April 28 as scheduled, but move it to online.
The contest, sponsored by M&T Bank, gives students the opportunity to present a business plan to a panel of judges and compete for scholarships.
The deadline for an online application has been extended to April 3. Students must provide the full written business plan electronically by April 17.
The judges will determine the first, second, and third place winners, who will receive scholarships from M&T Bank that can be used at FCC or to further their education at another college or university. The winners will receive:
- First place - $2,500 scholarship
- Second place - $1,500 scholarship
- Third place - $1,000 scholarship
Individuals and teams of two students can enter. Teams will split scholarship awards equally.
For complete contest rules and more information, click here. If you have additional questions about the contest, please contact Doree Lynn Miles at DMiles@frederick.edu.
