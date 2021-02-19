Etta Brown was always listening to music and had a collection of at least 200 cassette tapes. She enjoyed puzzles and was never seen without Brownie, her stuffed teddy bear and companion of more than 40 years. Brownie even donned a mask of his own during the pandemic.
A member of the Frederick community who could be found at the Frederick Rescue Mission for lunch and frequented the downtown area, Brown, who was in her early 50s, died Dec. 24. She was part of the Sheppard Pratt Way Station mental health program.
For the next few weeks — if not longer — community members and business owners are memorializing Brown and Brownie with special charitable efforts in their names.
For the remainder of February, The North Market Pop Shop is hosting Brownies for Etta and Brownie, during which all proceeds from the shop’s brownie desserts will be given to the Frederick Rescue Mission.
“Etta’s been coming into the shop with Brownie since basically the first day that I had the shop,” said Michelle Schaffer, the owner of North Market Pop Shop. “She would tell us stories about Brownie and stories about herself.”
Brown would often buy some cans of soda or an ice cream.
“She just made all my employees’ day,” Schaffer said. “We saw her most every day, and that really made us quite happy.”
The idea of remembering Brown was a natural one, and it was an easy transition from Brownie to brownies.
Teri Kwiatek, outreach coordinator at the Frederick Rescue Mission, said when people give to the mission, the money goes to help all people, from those who need clothing or shelter to those who need recovery assistance or food.
“It’s going to help the community at large,” she said. “It goes far, deep and wide in Frederick when you’re giving to us. Giving on behalf of Etta, you know, you’re really giving to the community for those who are in greatest need, the Ettas of this world.”
The Pop Shop is also partnering with the nonprofit Love for Lochlin and The Muse gift shop to do a teddy bear drive. New stuffed animals can be donated and will be given to the pediatric department at Frederick Health Hospital in honor of Brown. Frederick-based Love for Lochlin aims to help prevent, educate and drive awareness to the deadly impacts of infectious diseases.
“Brownie was a really important companion to Etta throughout this whole time,” Schaffer said. “Brownie even had a mask on the last time … I saw them.”
Some stuffed animals have already been received. Schaffer said they plan to collect stuffed animals until around March 20, but if the drive goes well, they may continue to provide a place where people can drop off stuffed animals.
“The bond that she had with her bear Brownie ... seemed to really bring her a lot of peace and happiness,” Schaffer said, adding that she hopes the stuffed animals bring comfort and joy to those who receive them.
The Pop Shop has already seen a large show of community support. A Facebook post from Feb. 9 about February’s Brownies for Etta and Brownie received over 150 reactions and 200 shares.
“She brought out either the best of us or the worst of us,” Kwiatek, the mission coordinator, said of the late Brown. “She’s been made fun of a good bit of her life, but then people come alongside her and just love on her because of who she is … The Ettas of the world show us our humanity more than anything else. Either the lack of it or the tremendousness of it.”
Kwiatek knew Brown from when she came to the mission for lunch. Her social media post about Brown’s death on the Everything Frederick Facebook page gained hundreds of shares and comments, as well as more than 1,500 reactions. Some people recalled seeing Brown downtown, going to school with her or talking with her.
“People just overlook slices of humanity like Etta, but those posts that people put on … to me that just showed Frederick’s warmheartedness to her,” Kwiatek said.
Navletta Scarlett, a longtime friend of both Brown and her mother, also shared a post about Brown on the Everything Frederick page, receiving hundreds of reactions.
“I met her through the Health Department — her and her mom back in 2008 [when I started working with them],” Scarlett said in an interview. “She’s very sweet and very loving. She always had a beautiful smile and ... a very pleasant personality.”
At first, Brown and her mother, Regina, were just clients, but a relationship of profound love and trust developed and they became like family.
Brown’s mother died about two and a half years ago, but Scarlett said Brown loved her dearly and took good care of her.
Scarlett said Brown also enjoyed attending a church downtown.
“The people there were wonderful to her,” she said. “She felt really welcomed, and she’d bring home the sermon notes and then she would share them with me. She has a Bible that she read and she also memorizes her scriptures … She reads and writes very well. She even has a journal.”
Scarlett also noted that Frederick Health Hospital cared for Brown over the years, treating her with love and care.
“I have spoken to nurses there that cared for her, and they knew her and treated her as an individual,” she said. “And Brownie also. Whenever Brown goes to the hospital, they would make sure that Brownie gets his own badge on his arm … and that was so sweet and so telling.”
Seeing the community come together to remember and honor Brown is a welcome commentary, said Scarlett.
“It says so much about us as a community,” she said. “So many people knew her personally because they stopped to say hello to her and to talk with her, and just the outpouring of love and people wanting to do something to remember her and honor her, it just says so much about us.”
