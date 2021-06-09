With the demolition of a water tower that’s scheduled to begin this week, a new structure along Frederick’s Butterfly Lane could create revenue opportunities for the city of Frederick.
The dismantling of the 135-foot water tower and the construction of a new one means equipment from several cellular providers will have to be relocated.
The city’s aldermen are expected to consider on June 17 a proposal from the Virginia-based company Milestone Communications to build a separate tower to hold the existing equipment as well as spots for several other carriers.
The construction of the new water tower means the equipment will be about 25 feet lower than it had been, Ron Wingfield, the project manager from the city’s Department of Public Works, told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The cellular equipment is currently being housed on temporary monopoles to provide uninterrupted service, but a more suitable, permanent structure is needed, Wingfield said.
Spots on the tower are currently leased by AT&T and T-Mobile.
If approved, the new tower will have space for up to five wireless carriers.
The leases would provide between $40,000 and $60,000 per year in revenue for the city, according to a report prepared by city staff.
Alderman Roger Wilson asked whether moving the equipment would affect emergency services.
Communications equipment for those services are already in another location, Wingfield said.
The location of the tower was changed after a recommendation from the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission for it to be moved as far away as possible from the new Sophie and Madigan’s Playground in Westside Regional Park.
After the recommendation, the tower’s location was moved to 224 feet from the playground and 105 feet from the nearest road, Wingfield said.
Based in Reston, Virginia, Milestone Communications already has agreements with Frederick County government and Frederick County Public Schools, as well as school systems in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, Washington and Wicomico counties in Maryland.
The company also has contracts with school systems and municipalities in Virginia, Delaware, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Log In
