Built in the mid-1970s, Frederick's Church Street garage is the oldest of the city's five parking garages.
But plans for the facility's demolition and reconstruction is one of the items at the center of the city's plans for the future and evolution of parking in downtown.
The replacement of the Church Street facility, adding a sixth downtown parking deck and the introduction of dynamic pricing for parking are several of the options that the city will consider as it looks to add spaces and modernize the city's parking system.
The city currently has five garages and four parking lots, with 1,408 unmetered spaces, 829 metered spaces and about 2,500 spaces available in garages, Richard Griffin, director of the Department of Economic Development, told the city's alderman during a Wednesday meeting.
About 1.3 million vehicles parked in Frederick's spaces in the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Griffin said.
The city is expected to build a sixth garage at one of two locations on East Street, either on a lot near the Frederick Visitors Center and the Frederick County Public Schools offices, or on an employee parking lot for the U.S. Postal Service facility at East Patrick and East streets.
In either location, the new facility is expected to cost about $16.2 million. Meanwhile, the demolition and reconstruction of the Church Street garage is projected to take about two years and cost about $14.9 million.
The aldermen have discussed whether they could flip the two projects, demolishing Church Street without having the new garage to help absorb the capacity until it's rebuilt.
Steve Johnson, the city's parking manager, said he doesn't think they need the sixth deck first.
The city once shut down the Church Street garage for repairs for six months, and while two years is obviously a longer time, the rest of the parking system was able to absorb the impact, Johnson said.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell said she prefers handling Church Street first, and she thinks that people are more open to walking a bit farther than they used to be.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak also thought Church Street needs to come first.
For the amount of money the city would spend on small tweaks until the new garage would be ready, “it's time to rebuild,” Kuzemchak said.
Mayor Michael O'Connor noted he doesn't think it would be wrong to do the projects in either order.
The tension in parking downtown shows there's a demand and need for parking there, a problem that plenty of communities would like to have, he said.
Along with building and rebuilding garages, the city is also considering implementing a program to provide real-time parking availability, incremental parking fee increases and the introduction of varying prices for different facilities and locations, beginning a shuttle program to ferry parkers from a remote lot to areas downtown and a circulator shuttle for in and near downtown.
Alderman Ben MacShane said Frederick's growing but compact downtown could make a circulator impractical, leading to “significant expenditures to solve a one-block problem.”
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic make any options uncertain, but some projections suggest that smaller cities such as Frederick could recover faster than larger metropolitan areas.
“Washington, D.C.'s loss may very well be your gain in the future,” said Andy Hill, a consultant with Desman Design Management.
