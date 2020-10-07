Frederick restaurants could get another year of outdoor dining as the city considers expanding the options it put in place to help deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the proposal discussed at a workshop Wednesday, the options for outdoor dining and expanded operations for food trucks would be extended through the end of October 2021, or the end of Maryland’s state of emergency for the pandemic. The city would, however ,stop closing a section of Market Street for expanded outdoor dining during the weekends beginning Nov. 1.
Instead, the city would build seven parklets, consisting of parking areas sectioned off with barriers, for the restaurants that are in the part of Market Street that currently gets closed off.
The city has heard from restaurants that they’re ready to continue their outdoor dining into the cold months of winter, Richard Griffin, director of the city’s Office of Economic Development, said Wednesday.
The success of the outdoor dining program has been “robust,” he said.
Griffin said the city has set 18 parklets downtown, mostly on Patrick and Market streets but also with some on Church and East streets.
They’ve also seen creative pop-up dining setups in private alleys, he said.
The city has also tagged more than 55 parking meters as 10-minute curbside pick-up areas, he said.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell asked if the city is looking at what elements of the plan they can make permanent to extend even once the pandemic and state of emergency are over.
Looking at doing something long term would require a different type of analysis than the temporary changes, to make sure there’s a thoughtful planning process, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
“We’re dealing with it now because it’s an emergency,” he said.
Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, urged the city to act on the proposals soon to allow businesses to start making plans.
The fourth quarter of the year is a crucial one for downtown restaurants and shops, she said.
The partnership’s discussions with downtown businesses have shown that a significant majority expressed a preference for the parklets, although there have been concerns about the impact on parking, the aesthetics of the spaces, and crowding on the sidewalks, she said.
Some stores like having tables in front of their shops, while others don’t want them there, she said.
One factor that remains to be seen is how the outdoor dining areas impact snow removal during winter events.
The combination of the parklets and other options with any significant snowfall has caused some concern among police, fire, and the Department of Public Works, Public Works Director Zack Kershner said Wednesday.
Both Patrick and Market streets are snow emergency routes, and they also need to make sure that emergency vehicles can get through, he said.
They also don’t know how much snow it would take to cause a problem, O’Connor said. Just a few inches could cause trouble, or it could take significantly more to cause a problem.
According to a report from city staff, the Department of Public Works has come up with a plan to maintain at least one 12-foot lane on streets with parklets during snowy weather.
Snow that accumulates in the other lane would be removed after the storm is over, and restaurants would have to keep their parklets free of snow and ice.
If a snowstorm is found to create a dangerous condition, the proposed ordinances give the mayor the authority to end the parklet program and have the barriers moved or removed to deal with it.
The aldermen are expected to take action on the new ordinances at their Oct. 15 meeting.
(4) comments
Oh boy, another year of blm jerks with bullhorns getting in the faces of people just looking for a quiet meal to enjoy. I wonder if O'Connor will ever grow a set?
What do you care, CD? You said yourself that you hardly go to Frederick any more.
Dining alfresco in January doesn't sound too appealing.
Thanks to climate change, it should be a little warmer than most winters.
