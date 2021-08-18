Frederick’s aldermen have plenty of questions about a proposal that would license rental properties in the city and provide money for rehabbing homes that need it.
The legislation from Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak would require landlords to register each year with the city for a $120 fee. Moreover, they would have their properties inspected once every four years.
The money from the fees and penalties from the program would go into a rehabilitation program to provide loans or grants to landlords to help maintain their residential rental units.
By making sure that all units meet a minimum livability standard, the legislation would protect residents who don’t necessarily get protected otherwise, Kuzemchak said at a workshop with the mayor and aldermen Wednesday.
No one’s exactly sure how many rental units are in the city, but the number is estimated at more than 15,700, she said.
Registration would help combat tenants’ reluctance to report substandard conditions, whether from fear of retaliation by the landlord, cultural barriers or cognitive disability, she said.
According to a presentation Kuzemchak gave at Wednesday’s workshop, the city’s code enforcement office estimates that between 3 and 7 percent or residential property complaints are submitted by tenants.
The registration requirements would apply to single-family attached or detached dwellings, accessory dwelling units, duplexes, multi-family dwellings, homes within a mixed use building and short-term rental units.
A landlord’s license could be denied if they fail to resolve issues after three inspections. If repairs required tenants to be relocated, the landlord must pay for the costs of relocation.
Revenue from annual registration and inspections is projected by city staff to reach $1.68 million a year.
Some of that money would go into the residential rental rehabilitation program, which would provide loans to landlords who demonstrate financial need to make repairs to properties that are at least 20 years old.
It would require a landlord to keep rent at or below the city’s maximum rental rates for moderately priced dwelling units for five years.
The loan would be converted to a grant if the rent is consistently kept at or below the MPDU rate for 10 years.
Alderman Roger Wilson asked Kuzemchak what she would say to people who believe her proposal will lead to higher rents.
If $120 a year keeps someone from becoming a landlord, she questions whether they should really be one to begin with, Kuzemchak said.
Alderman Ben MacShane sought to clarify what they were inspecting for and what qualified as “livability.”
Certainly, Kuzemchak responded, issues such as wiring, although the city could also look at other municipalities’ codes as well.
MacShane said that while he supports creating a supply of safe, standardized rental properties in the city, they have to acknowledge that many of the “affordable” units in Frederick are affordable because they’re in such disrepair.
Alderman Derek Shackelford wondered about a scenario such as finding lead-based paint in an apartment.
Where would tenants go, and what would be a reasonable turnaround time for a fix, he asked.
“This will happen. We have to be prepared for this,” he said.
Alderman Kelly Russell wondered if a city inspector would only look for items on their checklist, or would they cite other violations they saw once they enter a home.
If the other items were safety-related, they could cite them, Kuzemchak said. If not, this isn’t the program for that.
Mayor Michael O’Connor noted the legislation was early in its development, and members of the city staff will gather comments from the workshop and move the process forward.
They can’t plan out every contingency, but they have to start somewhere, he said.
“This isn’t the solution to every problem,” he said.
