Even a pandemic isn’t stopping Frederick County 4-H and Future Farmers of America members from selling their products.
From 9 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday, the Frederick County 4-H and FFA Online Livestock Sale will be open for bids and donations. Buyers can select from beef, swine, goats, rabbits, turkeys or sheep.
“We wanted to have an opportunity where the buyers could go to one location online to purchase animals,” said Donielle Axline, 4-H educator with the University of Maryland Extension in Frederick County. “In a typical year, we would have three separate auctions on different nights throughout the week of the fair.”
Due to their pandemic guidelines with the University of Maryland, 4-H was not able to host any sales or shows this fall, Axline said.
“In trying to be mindful of the health of our community but still wanting our children to be able to bring in the income for their project to recoup that money they invested. We wanted to offer a sale for the children but be able to do it in a safe manner,” she said.
And it wouldn’t have been possible, Axline said, without the partnership between the Great Frederick Fair, 4-H, FFA and, most importantly, local processing facilities. These include Hemp's Meats, Shuff's, Stoney Point Market, JB Farms, Rufus Martin and Wagner's Meats.
“If it wasn’t for those businesses being able to save spots for us for these children to have their animals processed … we wouldn’t be able to do the sale,” she said.
The sale will operate similarly to eBay.
The same information that would typically be presented at an in-person sale, including the type and size of the animal, will still be available.
“[Buyers] can search by a child’s name, they can search by the type of meat product they’re looking for … it’s a very user friendly platform for someone who’s never done online bidding before,” Axline said.
The program also allows for businesses or individuals to donate to 4-H or FFA members. For this option, bidding is not required.
There are already more than 350 buyers pre-registered for the sale and about 250 lots in the sale.
Axline said the number of sellers participating in the sale is about one-third less than what they would see in a normal year.
“And that’s because a lot of families chose earlier to go ahead and sell their animals privately,” she said. “Many of our children have a personal relationship with the businesses that purchase their animals and they were able to make that connection.”
One of the highlights of this year, Axline said, is that children have had the opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial skills by marketing and selling their animals.
As for the response from FFA and 4-H members when they found out that the sale would still be available online, Axline said that for a lot of the children, especially the older participants, it offers a sense of closure for the year.
“We just wanted to make sure our kids had options,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that they had an opportunity so that they could still participate next year and have that financial stability to be able to do so.”
