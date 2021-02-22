Between 15 and 17 percent of Frederick County’s business infrastructure might not make it through the pandemic, Rick Weldon said during the Frederick County delegation meeting Monday morning.
“It won’t come as a surprise to any of you to hear that the Frederick County business community has suffered significant losses over the last year,” said Weldon, CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. “Every single sector of the 62 business sectors that we track at the chamber of commerce has suffered some level of loss.”
Almost one year into the pandemic, Weldon and other local business leaders reflected on the impact it has had on the business community. While numbers generally look better than in some other Maryland counties, there has still been a severe impact on local businesses.
Weldon noted the pandemic has been particularly hard on the hospitality and events industries, as well as all the gig economy and hourly wage workers who work in this field.
“The layoffs and furloughs that we’re aware of have typically impacted our most vulnerable citizens,” Weldon said.
The chamber is currently keeping about a quarter of its members on despite those businesses being late on dues, which Weldon takes as a sign that a large number of businesses are struggling.
The chamber has also made all of its content free and accessible to nonmembers. Similarly, the Frederick County Office of Economic Development and the Downtown Frederick Partnership have made their resources free as well.
Director Helen Propheter said the Frederick County Office of Economic Development has granted $11.9 million in grants in the last seven months. The Frederick Office of Economic Development has granted almost $400,000, said director Richard Griffin.
“One in three of those [recipients] when they were surveyed said that had it not been for the local assistance they received from the city, the county, and the state, they would not have been able to stay in business,” Griffin said.
The hospitality industry is still under great duress, with Frederick County seeing a 40 percent drop in revenue from 2019 and 2020, and a 28 percent drop in occupancy, said Visit Frederick Executive Director John Fieseler.
He called on the delegates to support House Bill 1176 and Senate Bill 730, which would allow Maryland residents to claim a deduction on their state income tax for certain travel, hospitality and entertainment expenses.
Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, shared that downtown Frederick has seen a net loss of six businesses since the pandemic began, or about 2 percent of all businesses. In that time, downtown Frederick welcomed 15 new businesses.
A survey by the partnership found that 65 percent of downtown businesses enhanced their online presence this year. Ninety-two percent of respondents said they would recommend downtown Frederick as a good place to do business.
“We think that that’s really positive, that despite the troubles that we’ve had in this year, people are still positive about downtown Frederick as a place to do business and they see their future here,” Norman said.
Propheter also shared some of the county’s “wins” of 2020, including the attraction of facilities from Kroger, Modovar Pharmaceuticals, Charles River Labs and Stage Bio.
“Frederick County continues to have one of the strongest business attraction and job growths in the state of Maryland and 2021 is not slowing down,” Propheter said.
Propheter, Weldon, Norman, Fieseler and Griffin meet on a weekly basis to discuss the state of business in the county and have been doing so long before the pandemic. Weldon said they will continue to meet in the future.
“We’re convinced that the infrastructure for economic success is still there in Frederick, in Frederick County,” he said, “and it’s in the commitment and dedication and sacrifice of our amazing private sector.”
