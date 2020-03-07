Businesses in Frederick County are preparing for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus by issuing statements to their employees and patrons and increasing their level of sanitization.
The YMCA of Frederick County has encouraged both their employees and members to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have recently traveled to a high-risk area, as is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Fawn O’Hara, the YMCA’s director of marketing and communications.
Additionally, the organization has put more hand sanitizer stations at building entrances and exits, and replaced the wipes used to wipe down equipment with stronger wipes that should eliminate 99.9 percent of germs. The health and wellness staff are also wiping down equipment every hour, and the staff have put signs on all equipment reminding people to wipe it down once they’re done using it.
“Most people who work out in a fitness facility know [to] bring your towel, wipe things down,” O’Hara said. “But we’re just increasing that throughout the day with our staff and reminding visitors to do that, to be more vigilant themselves.”
Vicki Keriakos, director of nursing at Homewood Retirement Center in Frederick, said that the center usually ups its hygiene practices at this time of year because of influenza and the common cold.
“So we’re continuing all our cleaning protocols, wiping down equipment that is used by residents with the recommended cleaners,” Keriakos said.
This year they are following CDC guidelines and asking that any visitors who have recently traveled to a high infection area not visit until two weeks after they return. They are asking the same of their employees.
On top of that, Keriakos said, they are encouraging a lot of hand-washing among their employees in addition to coughing and sneezing into sleeves. They have also placed signs around the establishment, which the YMCA said they have done as well.
O’Hara said that the YMCA has been sending out weekly newsletters to both their employees and their members based on CDC guidelines. The March 8 newsletter encouraged members and parents of members to practice good hygiene and to continue going to the YMCA as long as they have no symptoms.
Similarly, Homewood Retirement Center has been sending weekly updates.
“We are a large community with all different levels of care. We are doing updates to all of our members of our community on an as-needed basis, if anything changes, but also on a weekly basis as to what’s going on, what we’re hearing, what we’re doing, just to keep everybody up to date,” Keriakos said.
Fort Detrick, the largest employer in Frederick County, has also been posting updates to its employees. Col. Dexter Nunnally, garrison commander, posted a Netcall on Twitter on Friday stating that Fort Detrick is tracking all soldiers, Defense Department civilian employees and contractors returning from overseas duties, both during their time abroad, during their travel home and upon their arrival to Fort Detrick.
A spokesperson for Lonza, another large employer in Frederick County, said in an email that they are following the guidelines of local, global and national health authorities. They have also encouraged employees to restrict business travel and to self-quarantine if they have traveled to a high-risk area.
The CDC put out Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 with recommended strategies for businesses. Travel guidelines are also available on the CDC’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.