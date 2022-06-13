The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce does not know with certainty how many of its members represent minority-owned businesses, according to chamber President/CEO Rick Weldon.
A new committee within the chamber seeks to find that out.
The tentatively titled Economic Inclusion Alliance will be chaired by local business owner Jarad Bowens, who operates Benefactor Events.
“We’re just really out to try and address inclusion, access and representation within the chamber membership itself,” Bowens said of the committee in an interview.
He said the committee hopes to target any underrepresented business population, such as the Black, LGBTQ+ or Deaf communities.
Weldon announced the start of the committee on Friday at the chamber’s first in-person general membership meeting in three years.
“By focusing on assisting our small minority-owned businesses, everyone, everyone will benefit from the financial success this effort will create,” Weldon said at Friday’s meeting.
Weldon referenced a 2018 business and racial equity study by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, called “The Business Case for Racial Equity,” which he said “proves the old adage that a rising tide lifts all boats.”
Unless chamber members choose to identify themselves to the chamber, Weldon said, he does not know who is part of the minority community.
After Friday’s announcement, Bowens said several business owners expressed interest in joining the inclusion alliance. On Monday, Bowens said he expects the committee will have about eight members by the month’s end — when he hopes to hold its inaugural meeting.
The first order of business will be setting the committee’s bylaws and ratifying a charter, according to Bowens. After that, he said, it will dig into the metrics to assess where the chamber stands in terms of diversity in membership, compared to the community.
For Bowens, the chamber helped grow his entertainment and DJ business. He started the company more than two years ago, and chose the name “Benefactor” because he cares about serving the community. Benefactor Events donates a portion of its sales to local charities and gives discounts to nonprofits, according to Bowens.
He wants to ensure other businesses are aware of the chamber and its offerings.
“But sometimes when I look around the room ... there are some voices missing, and some, you know, businesses that I know could potentially benefit,” Bowens said. “For us, it’s important to make sure that we haven’t missed anything in terms of what the chamber can be providing and doing to reach those business populations.”
For instance, Bowens said, chamber events could be more inclusive by providing Spanish-language interpreters.
“Networking can already be a little intimidating. If English is not your first language, it can be doubly intimidating,” he said.
Bowens wants to see the inclusion alliance help host events that provide a welcoming environment.
He said the committee will advise the chamber on issues regarding diversity in membership and analyze barriers to success facing minority-owned and underrepresented businesses. It will also provide mentorship, offer resources and develop training on inclusion and representation.
Bowens said it will advocate for representation in the chamber’s marketing and advertising, too.
“Now I think is really the time to be hyperfocused on these things,” to create equity, inclusion and diversity across all levels in the community, Bowens said.
