The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce on Friday unveiled a new component to this year’s S.H.E. Week: the SHERO Awards.
The inaugural SHERO honors are meant to celebrate people who are “making an impact by triumphing over adversity, demonstrating extraordinary care for others or leading change in the community,” according to a news release.
Awards will be given out in the categories of strength, heart and equality.
In a prepared statement, Rick Weldon, the president and CEO of the local chamber, said, “ … in every corner and on every acre, women are launching or leading markets, sectors and industries. Women teach, mold and heal us all in ways both subtle and substantial. Never before has that been more true or necessary. Look closely and you’ll see why [Frederick County is] so special. There’s probably some SHERO making magic happen.”
SHERO Award nominations are being accepted through June 30. More information can be found at frederickchamber.org/sheroawards.
This year’s S.H.E. Week — a program developed by The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee focused on the concepts of Strength, Heart and Equality (S.H.E.) — runs Aug. 22-27.
The SHERO Awards have been in development for the past two years, according to Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communications for the chamber.
“We believe it is incredibly fitting to launch this initiative in 2021 as a way to recognize and honor women who have demonstrated exceptional compassion, resiliency and leadership in Frederick County during a history-making crisis,” Gerlock said in a statement.
-Trevor Baratko
