The Frederick County Farm Bureau is encouraging drivers to be mindful of farm equipment on the roads during harvest season.
“Frederick County farmers work tirelessly to provide food, fuel, and fiber. During harvest season please be mindful if you see combines or other slow-moving equipment on the roads. Farmers want to make sure all motorists as well as themselves are safe on the road,” said Sam Roop, Frederick County Farm Bureau president, according to a news release.
According to the release, 55 percent of the country’s roadway deaths occur on rural roads.
“Farmers follow special practices to keep themselves and other drivers safe while on the road,” the release reads in part. “If you encounter farm equipment, a farmer understands that your trip is being delayed, so he or she will pull off the road at the first available safe location to allow you to pass. Do not assume that the farmer can immediately move aside. Road shoulders may be soft, wet or steep, and this can cause a farm vehicle to tip, or the shoulder may be unable to support a heavy farm vehicle.”
The farm bureau offered several tips to help keep drivers and farmers safe. These include passing farmers and farm equipment with caution and being aware of other vehicles that might pass the equipment too. The news release also notes if a driver cannot clearly see around the equipment or any road features, it’s best not to pass.
“Do not pass if you are in a designated “No Passing Zone” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure, or tunnel,” according to the release. “Do not assume that a farm vehicle that pulls to the right side of the road is going to turn right or is letting you pass. Due to the size of some farm implements, the farmer must execute wide left-hand turns. If you are unsure, check the operator’s hand signals and check the left side of the road for gates, driveways or any place a farm vehicle may turn.”
The harvest season typically begins in September and goes through November or December.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/frederickcountyfarmbureau
