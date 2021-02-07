Frederick County Farm Bureau is offering two scholarships to youth in the county.
One opportunity is for a person majoring in an agricultural area of study, and the other is for a person majoring in a non-agricultural area of study. Applications are due to Beth Ahalt at bethahalt@gmail.com by April 30 and must be typed.
Applicants must be graduating high school seniors planning to attend -- or students currently attending -- "an accredited undergraduate college or university, accredited vocational or trade school or community college," according to the applications.
For the ag-major scholarship, criteria include majoring in an agricultural area of study, showing excellence in academic achievement, a statement of education goals, and involvement in the community, leadership and extracurriculars.
A high school or college transcript and two letters of reference are required.
For the non-ag major scholarship, criteria are similar but include being a member or a dependent of a member of the farm bureau majoring outside of an agricultural field.
Applications include short-answer responses about the applicant's plans during college, other scholarships they've applied for and past or present employers as well as short essay responses about personal, school and community activities.
For more information, go to mdfarmbureau.com or mdfarmbureau.com/scholarships.
