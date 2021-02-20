Hunters in Frederick County harvested the most deer in the state during the 2020-2021 season.
In total, deer hunters across the state killed more than 81,700 deer during the combined archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The season dates ranged from Sept. 11, 2020 through Feb. 3, 2021.
Frederick County reported 7,342 harvested deer. Following the county in the highest number of deer killed was Carroll County with 6,202, and Baltimore with 5,356.
“Our deer population continues to be an invaluable resource for thousands of Marylanders,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto, in the release. “Both consumptive and non-consumptive users enjoy deer, and the species generates millions of dollars in revenue for the state’s economy and for the conservation of Maryland’s other wildlife.”
Across the state, over 29,200 antlered and over 49,000 antlerless white-tailed deer were killed, as well as 1,500 antlered and over 1,900 antlerless sika deer.
The total number of deer harvested in the state was up 3 percent compared to last year when 79,457 deer were killed.
For more information, visit: news.maryland.gov/dnr/2021/02/16/maryland-hunters-harvest-81000-deer-during-2020-2021-season/
