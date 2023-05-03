Frederick County again received the top ratings from the three major bond rating agencies, according to a county press release on Wednesday.
The AAA bond ratings from New York-based agencies Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s allow the county to pay lower interest rates for local capital projects like roads and schools.
According to the release, Frederick County is one of 52 counties in the country to attain this benchmark from the three major rating agencies.
“We can be proud that Frederick County is recognized among the best in the nation when it comes to managing tax dollars,” County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in the press release. “By establishing financial policies, and following those policies, we earn high ratings, which allow us to continue building schools and other important infrastructure.”
The release said analysts from the bond agencies praised the county's financial management, as shown by its low debt and stable reserves.
