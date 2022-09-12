A Frederick County man won $2 million from a Maryland Lottery ticket he bought at a Mount Airy liquor store.
The 64-year-old self-employed man plans to use his winnings as part of his transition to an early retirement, according to a Maryland Lottery news release on Thursday. He also plans to share some of his winnings with family.
The Maryland Lottery did not identify the man. In Maryland, winners can choose to remain anonymous.
“It kind of stunned me,” the winner said, according to the release. “This really came at the right time.”
The news release described the winner as an avid lottery player from eastern Frederick County. In the past, he also won $5,000 and $10,000 prizes, but none quite as high as $2 million.
On the day he won, the man bought some scratch-off tickets, won $500, then went to a golf driving range before buying more tickets.
The lucky $30 ticket was sold at Cork 'N' Bottle at 4305 Ridge Road in Mount Airy, the release said. The retailer will receive $2,000 for the sale.
Tickets for the $2 million Gold Rush scratch-off game were first sold in February. Three top prizes remain, plus six unclaimed $50,000 prizes, according to the Maryland Lottery.
(2) comments
Can I borrow some money?
[beam] MrSniper.
I'm sure he's a very close friend of mine... [cool]
