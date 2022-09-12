$2 million lottery ticket sold in Mount Airy
A Frederick County man recently bought a $2 million Maryland Lottery ticket from Cork 'N' Bottle in Mount Airy.

A Frederick County man won $2 million from a Maryland Lottery ticket he bought at a Mount Airy liquor store.

The 64-year-old self-employed man plans to use his winnings as part of his transition to an early retirement, according to a Maryland Lottery news release on Thursday. He also plans to share some of his winnings with family.

