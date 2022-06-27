Frederick County on Monday named a 25-year veteran of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development and Workforce Development as the department's acting director.
Jodie Bollinger, who since 2019 has served as director of businesses retention and expansion for the Office of Economic Development, will head the department until the county appoints a permanent director.
She has helped numerous businesses expand in the county, including Costco Wholesale, Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies, Indivumed GmbH and Modavar Pharmaceuticals LLC, according to the county. Her first day as acting director will be July 5.
Bollinger has worked in the Office of Economic Development for more than 25 years. County Executive Jan Gardner named her to the position after former director Helen Propheter retired.
