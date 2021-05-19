Frederick County is offering grants to restaurants and other eateries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application will be open from through May 26.
The county has $877,322 in grants to allocate to businesses, according to the county's website. The money comes from a combination of RELIEF Act funds and CARES Act funds.
Applications are available at FrederickCountyMD.gov/BusinessGrants.
Other small businesses will also get a chance to apply for grant funding from June 17 to June 25. The county is offering $3 million in grant money to for-profit businesses with fewer than 50 employees that have been in business prior to Oct. 1, 2020.
