Frederick County will play host in October to the 2021 Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships, a national competition for mountain biking enthusiasts, local officials announced Thursday.
The event will be held Oct. 23 inside Gambrill State Park near Myersville and the Frederick Watershed, located in Catoctin Mountain north of the city.
But local officials are excited about the crowds of competitors, their families and spectators the event will bring to the city and county.
“It is an event that people travel in for,” said Dave Ziedelis, executive director of Visit Frederick, noting that the event usually draws about 400 competitors.
In a news release from the city, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor noted that the watershed is a popular spot for mountain bikers.
“I hope the championship riders find it beautiful and challenging, and take time to enjoy the city of Frederick after the race,” O'Connor said.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner welcomed the cyclists to explore the county's scenery and roadways.
“Frederick County is a leader on the East Coast for mountain biking, with facilities in Brunswick, Emmitsburg and the city of Frederick,” Gardner said in the release. “It is an honor for us to host the national championships.”
Outdoor recreation has been extremely popular in Frederick County, especially during the pandemic, Ziedelis said.
And while everyone is keeping an eye on the county's COVID numbers, it feels good to add events to the calendar rather than cancel them after more than a year of groups and organizations having to “batten down the hatches and just try to survive,” Ziedelis said.
Marathon Mountain Bike Nationals ranges between 37 and 99 miles and is sanctioned by both USA Cycling and its international federation for elite riders, according to the city.
The event will be hosted by the Maryland Sports Commission, working with officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, staff from Gambrill State Park, Visit Frederick, the city of Frederick, Frederick County government and the Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts.
USA Cycling has more than 100,000 members and sanctions more than 2,500 events per year. The organization supports cyclists at all levels and identifies cyclists to represent the U.S. in international competitions.
