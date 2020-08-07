Food trucks in Frederick will be able to go to more places and stay open longer under relaxed rules approved by the city.
At least for now.
The city’s aldermen unanimously approved a change Thursday in the rules that govern food trucks in the city, increasing their hours and the types of areas they can operate from during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many trucks make most of their money from going to special events, most of which have been canceled during the pandemic, Frederick Director of Economic Development Richard Griffin told the aldermen.
The change allows trucks to operate at a location between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., rather than the maximum of two hours in one spot before having to move, as outlined under the old rules.
It also lets trucks set up on private property in non-residential areas outside of the city’s Historic District, with the permission of the property’s owners. Trucks had previously been prohibited in non-residential areas except on properties associated with a brewery or distillery.
The new rules will end on Oct. 31, or the end of the state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan because of the COVID-19 pandemic, whichever comes first.
The changes will give the city a trial period to see what works and what doesn’t, if they want to make the changes permanent, Griffin told the aldermen.
They’ll track the number of applications the city gets, and will survey truck owners to get a better idea of when and where they’re operating.
“If we want to tweak it, we’ll have the opportunity to do that,” Griffin said of the original agreement.
