The city of Frederick is encouraging residents and visitors to reduce their water usage this month while Frederick County remains under a drought watch.
The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a drought watch on July 10 for Western Maryland and parts of Central Maryland. The drought watch is based on below-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year, according to a news release from the city of Frederick.
(2) comments
90% of water use is industrial and agricultural. I'm supposed to solve the problem with a flow restricter in my showerhead?
It takes a village. And, yes, if all of us take little steps to reduce our usage, it collectively makes for a big difference.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.