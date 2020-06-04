It was a hot opening day for the Frederick Farmers Market at Everedy Square and Shab Row Thursday but people still came out to buy and look at local and locally sourced products such as herbs, produce, jewelry and spirits.
“We love having them here,” said Kathy Makers, a local shop owner who visited the market Thursday. “Everything is super fresh, great variety, awesome people. Just love coming out and supporting them.
There were about four vendors at the market Thursday, and market president Alexandra Tyron-Hopko said people could also visit nearby Stone Hearth Bakery for baked goods.
Tyron-Hopko described the Frederick Farmers Market at Everedy Square and Shab Row as a neighborhood market in the historic district and said people do a lot of walk-ins.
The market was started in July 1991 with a grant from the state Department of Agriculture.
Frederick Farmers Market also does a Saturday market in the Wolf Furniture parking lot on West Patrick St.
To deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, produce has to be pre-packaged, vendors are supposed to wear masks and gloves and there are signs telling people to shop with their eyes. Surfaces are also cleaned regularly and hand sanitizer is available for people. There are also some goods that aren’t being sold yet, like arts and crafts. This comes from a list of recommended operational guidelines from the Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Tyron-Hopko said they haven’t had anyone refuse to wear a mask. She also said it’s safer to come to the farmers market versus a store.
“Would I rather go here or rather ... go inside,” she said. “We have a good selection. You know the people. You can talk to them.”
She said people at the market can provide information about the products. This might include how to care for a certain herb or where a product came from.
“The people that are here, you know, that’s what they do. That’s what they do and I think that’s important and we build this relationship. But I just think being outside. I mean, people are going stir crazy and that’s what we’ve noticed,” she said, adding that sales on Saturday have doubled.
Melissa Hopko, the current market master, said she’s worked hard to get more people at the market and hopes they’ll stay for the season.
“It’s turning out pretty good so far,” she said.
Scenic View Orchards has been at the market since its start and Richard Calimer, part owner of the orchard, said they come back because they enjoy meeting the people and need an outlet for their fresh produce.
In terms of how COVID-19 has impacted them, Calimer said they’re having to use more bags to individually package produce. It takes more time to package at the farm but it’s faster to get things set out at the markets. It also means they can’t put up displays to help sell products.
“The [farmers markets] we’re attending, the customers are up,” he said. “They don’t want to go to the bigger stores it seems like so they’re getting in touch with the local produce chain now.”
Calimer said a lot of clients they see are older and haven’t been out a lot.
“So just going to the farmers market’s a treat for them, which ... psychologically it’s nice to be able to get out and do something you haven’t been doing other than just sitting at home,” he said. “Of course the weather’s improving as the season goes on and I think we’ll see more people out.”
Calimer said he’s appreciative of Bert Anderson, owner of Everedy Square and Shab Row, for letting them set up in the parking lot for 30 years, adding that it’s the longest he’s been in any location for a market.
Sydney Kubic and her family attended the market Thursday looking for fresh produce and another reason to get out of the house.
“We thought it would be cool to go to a farmers market this year,” she said, adding that she looks forward to supporting local farms and businesses while getting local produce like the apples, strawberries, broccoli and onions they got Thursday.
While the masks do make it hot, Sydney and Terri Kubic said it’s what needs to be done to keep people healthy.
Makers got strawberries, applesauce and fresh salad mix at the market.
“Anything like this is a big sense of community,” she said. “As a shop owner, we see the same people come every week and as they add more vegetables throughout the season, it just gives you more of a reason to come. People rely on this. People that are downtown, walk here to get their things … It’s a big draw for the community and it’s just a win-win I think for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.