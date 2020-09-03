As Gavigan’s Furniture store moves into Wolf Furniture’s old location on the Golden Mile and prepares for a Labor Day Weekend opening, Frederick Farmers Market will temporarily relocate across the street.
The market on Sept. 5 will be at 1312 West Patrick Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is rain or shine.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/frederickfarmersmarket
