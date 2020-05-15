Besides restaurants, the Frederick Take Out group also caught the attention of local cinematography studio, 88 Visual, whose owners decided to lend a hand to help publicize the group and several restaurants.
“I saw the Facebook group and we then, just being in the community and wanting to help out, we started trying to think of ways of how we could use our resources to help people out in this time of uncertainty,” said Brandon Chapman, who runs 88 Visual with De’von Wellesley.
The entrepreneurs landed on the idea of creating a series of videos showcasing three local restaurants, Pumpernickel and Rye in Urbana, the 4 The Love of Sweets bakery on West Patrick Street and recently-opened Tsunami in downtown Frederick. A fourth video will document how Chris Martin, who started the Facebook group, got everything started.
While Chapman and Wellesley estimated they would usually charge between $15,000 and $20,000 to produce the commercial-type videos they have in mind for the project, they always intended to deliver the videos for free to the businesses as a way of helping out.
“In doing this we want to show people that you don’t have to be rich, you don’t have to be famous or a big corporation to make a change or help someone, you just need to take a little bit of time,” Wellesley said.
88 Visual hopes to shoot the first two videos in their four-part series this weekend and have the remaining two finished for businesses the following week, Chapman said.
The studio also plans to host a poll on their own Facebook page in the days ahead to determine other area businesses people would like to see showcased.
“We’re very fortunate to still be in a position where we’re still able to support ourselves and live, and so we just want to be able to offer these videos as a service to those who aren’t in a similar situation,” Chapman said. “This is the meaning of community.”
