Frederick Health Hospital has eliminated 150 vacant positions this fiscal year and is "restructuring" roughly 40 current positions that are filled, according to President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Kleinhanzl.
The Frederick area's largest health care provider is also making additional cost-cutting measures by renegotiating purchasing agreements for hospital supplies.
In all, the reductions account for about $4 million of the hospital's yearly operating budget, or about .8% of total spending, Kleinhanzl said in an interview on Friday.
Kleinhanzl shared details of the cost-savings plan in a letter to employees and volunteers on Monday. The News-Post obtained the letter and asked hospital officials about it on Friday.
Kleinhanzl said the roughly 40 employees who are affected were given the option this week of taking a different position at the hospital or receiving a severance package.
He said 17 of the employees whose jobs were restructured have taken new positions and nine employees have accepted severance.
FHH is a registered nonprofit and, according to federal data published by investigative news outlet ProPublica, earned $377 million in revenue during fiscal year 2020.
The hospital has approximately 3,250 employees, meaning the position reductions account for roughly 5% of the total FHH workforce.
Kleinhanzl added that all positions included in the expense reductions are administrative and will not affect patient services.
Of those restructured positions, most employees will receive the same salary in different positions, but for others, pay could be higher or lower, according to Kleinhanzl.
Kleinhanzl said the expense reductions are the result of difficult times for hospitals nationwide, brought on by inflationary costs of drugs and medical equipment, as well as the disappearance of state and federal aid tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At the same time, the State of Maryland has reduced our rates of service provided at the hospital while also funding services at less than the cost of inflation," the letter says.
The question FHH faces, Kleinhanzl said, is: "How do we tighten our belts to deal with that situation, while we continue to do everything to ensure that our mission is fulfilled, to deliver safe, high quality patient care?"
Kleinhanzl said the senior-most positions involved in the restructuring are two vice presidents. One accepted a different role within the organization, he said, while the other is considering their options.
Other employees affected by the expense reductions include those in back-office functions, such as billing collection, and other people who don't work directly with patients. Again, Kleinhanzl said reductions would not affect patient experiences, including when interacting with the hospital's financial services.
"You won't see it as a consumer," he said.
When asked which vacant positions were cut by the hospital, Kleinhanzl said he did not have a list available, but the vacancies opened through turnover and retirement and, again, were for positions not directly working with patients.
Kleinhanzl said FHH leadership will receive less in compensation packages that were based on meeting financial goals.
Base salaries for leadership, however, will be unaffected.
A total of 19 leadership roles were eliminated, according to Kleinhanzl.
Kleinhanzl said the hospital is focused on remaining fiscally responsible and maintaining its services.
"We're doing this to be proactive and ensure that we can continue to do all the important things this county and the community counts on us to do," he said.
(3) comments
Anyone been to the ER lately?
Community is growing and hospital is shrinking. Makes perfect sense 🙄
Another example Frederick is in trouble.
