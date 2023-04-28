Frederick Hospital
The main entrance to Frederick Health Hospital

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick Health Hospital has eliminated 150 vacant positions this fiscal year and is "restructuring" roughly 40 current positions that are filled, according to President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Kleinhanzl.

The Frederick area's largest health care provider is also making additional cost-cutting measures by renegotiating purchasing agreements for hospital supplies.

(3) comments

Panhead

Anyone been to the ER lately?

enyac

Community is growing and hospital is shrinking. Makes perfect sense 🙄

AOC
AOC

Another example Frederick is in trouble.

