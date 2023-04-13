Frederick Health Hospital file
Frederick Health Hospital

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick Health is preparing to launch an apprenticeship program for aspiring engineers and facilities maintenance workers.

Under the program, Frederick Health — which operates Frederick Health Hospital and other health care facilities in Frederick County — will pay for four years of tuition for students pursuing certification in stationary engineering.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

These are good jobs that pay well. I have a friend who is an Engineer in a large hotel in Virginia. He was stolen away from another hotel when the new hotel made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. High demand low supply of qualified Engineers

