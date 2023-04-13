Frederick Health is preparing to launch an apprenticeship program for aspiring engineers and facilities maintenance workers.
Under the program, Frederick Health — which operates Frederick Health Hospital and other health care facilities in Frederick County — will pay for four years of tuition for students pursuing certification in stationary engineering.
At the same time, the students will be paid to train under existing engineers who work for Frederick Health. When they finish the program, they will be required to work for Frederick Health for two years.
Stationary engineers work to maintain critical infrastructure systems like boilers, chillers, HVAC systems and more, said Courtney Cline, Frederick Health’s workforce development specialist.
The positions are vital to keeping large buildings like hospitals running smoothly, Cline said in an interview Thursday. But they are hard to fill. It takes a lot of training to become certified, Kline said. And many of the currently certified engineers in the state are nearing retirement age, she added, creating a “huge knowledge gap” when they leave the field.
“To successfully run an organization of our size, we need more than just nurses and doctors. We need individuals with expertise in ensuring that our facilities’ life-giving, critical infrastructure remains in working order,” Chris Bumbaugh, Frederick Health’s vice president of human resources, said in a Frederick Health news release.
Cline said the first class of apprentices — two students — is set to start in the fall.
The apprentices will start out earning about $18 per hour, Cline said. They will receive a wage increase every six months during the four years it will take to complete the apprenticeship, she added.
They will take their classes at Community College of Baltimore County, Cline said. The institution has agreed to restart its previously discontinued stationary engineering program because of the apprenticeship program, she added.
The classes will be offered in a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, Cline said.
Frederick Health touted the program as the first of its kind in Maryland in its news release.
Cline said she communicates regularly with Frederick County Public Schools and its Career and Technology Center. She plans to speak to HVAC and plumbing students there about the new apprenticeship program soon.
These are good jobs that pay well. I have a friend who is an Engineer in a large hotel in Virginia. He was stolen away from another hotel when the new hotel made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. High demand low supply of qualified Engineers
