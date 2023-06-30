Women's Giving Circle
Bonnie Swanson, chair of the Women's Giving Circle of Frederick County, poses for a portrait at her home in Frederick on Friday. The Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County is giving a total of $270,000 in grants this month to 22 local nonprofits.

Twenty-two Frederick-area nonprofits focused on helping women received a total of $270,000 in grants this month from the Women's Giving Circle of Frederick County. 

The Giving Circle, founded in 2006, is part of the Community Foundation of Frederick County and pools contributions from its members to support local nonprofits who serve women.

