Frederick's Planning Commission will hold a workshop to continue its discussion of the city's draft 2020 comprehensive plan on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
The plan will provide a framework to help guide growth in the city.
The city has done surveys, hosted workshops, and analyzed development patterns, environmental resources, infrastructure, land use, and population projections in order to help prepare the draft of the plan.
The workshop will be available to be viewed on cable Channel 99, and streamed on Channel 99 online.
People can call 301-600-1213 to provide comments during the meeting's public comment agenda item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.