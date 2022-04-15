Kelly Christiano, a long-time case manager and social worker in Frederick County, has encountered many well-meaning social services programs over her career that approach poverty like it’s a character defect.
The way the developers of these programs see it, Christiano said, there’s something about the person experiencing poverty that needs to be “fixed” and they know just how to fix it.
“They need this skill and they need this skill,” she said with a laugh. “It’s like, well, [the people experiencing poverty] know what they need.”
The Getting Ahead program is different, Christiano said. The 16-session workshop, which came to Emmitsburg six years ago and has since expanded to the city of Frederick, treats low-income people as experts in their own experiences and how their communities can better serve them.
It pays, too. Participants receive $25 or $30 gift cards for each session they attend and a $50 gift card at graduation.
“If anyone is experiencing poverty in our community, no one is really doing well,” said Christiano, who facilitated the Getting Ahead program at Emmitsburg’s Seton Center for five years before joining the staff at Steadfast, a Frederick-based nonprofit.
“The people who are experiencing it the most, the lower-income individuals themselves, sure, it hurts them more,” she said, “but if you have poverty in your community, it’s hurting you. It impacts everyone.”
The Seton Center started offering Getting Ahead in 2016 after the local St. Vincent de Paul Society introduced it to the program’s curriculum. As the only social service agency in the county north of the city of Frederick, the center wanted another way to “move the needle” on poverty, Christiano said.
Three years later, using a grant from the Community Foundation of Frederick County, the Seton Center joined up with local nonprofits Steadfast, St. Vincent de Paul, Justice Jobs and the Religious Coalition to bring the workshop to the city.
To date, the Frederick program has produced 21 graduates, said Neil Donnelly, who recently retired from his position as director of the Religious Coalition’s emergency family shelter.
Another workshop will run from May 3 through June 28.
Participants in Getting Ahead, called “investigators,” work through a 240-some page guidebook published by the training company “aha! Process” to examine their own experiences of poverty, including the causes of their financial hardship.
Discussions touch on the power of networking and building “social capital,” how to avoid predatory lending schemes and other practices that take advantage of members of the lower class, negotiating skills, how to build wealth, the “hidden rules” of society and other concepts.
To help investigators escape the day-to-day chaos of experiencing poverty, what Christiano calls the “tyranny of the moment,” Getting Ahead offers participants childcare, a meal and sometimes even transportation to each session.
It’s an expensive program to put on, Donnelly said. Each 16-session workshop costs about $10,000. In Frederick, Getting Ahead is funded by a local management board housed in the county’s Office for Children and Families, which allocates money from the state governor’s office.
The program is well worth the investment, its proponents say. They hope to ultimately expand its offering beyond Frederick and Emmitsburg.
“Helping families become more economically stable certainly helps Frederick County as a whole,” said Shelly Toms, director of the county Office for Children and Families.
By the time investigators have completed the workshop, they have offered valuable insight into the gaps their communities have in supporting low-income people, Christiano said.
They have also decided what “future story they want to write for themselves.”
“I have been a case manager and a social worker for more than a decade now, and I can tell you hands down,” she said, “the only goals that people strive for are the ones they design themselves.”
Elijah Deluna, who graduated from the program in November, dreams of opening a recovery home to help people healing from their experiences with addiction get through the “in-between.” That’s what he calls the period of transition from a rehabilitation or detox program to returning to work.
Deluna is himself in recovery, having graduated from the Frederick Rescue Mission’s rehabilitation program in 2019. His experience with addiction left him wanting to find ways to give back, he said.
One of the biggest lessons he took away from being an investigator with Getting Ahead is that change is possible. Under the right circumstances, if you connect with the right people, he said, you can make a difference in your community.
Nancy Wilson, a Steadfast volunteer and a technology delivery manager at Wells Fargo, helped Donnelly facilitate the most recent Getting Ahead workshop in Frederick. She recounted the powerful experience of watching people find new perspectives and take the skills they learned in the sessions and run with them.
“You could just see the light bulbs going off over people’s heads in some of the conversations,” Wilson said.
Getting Ahead sessions also serve as a great place for investigators to share tips on how to access resources in the community, Christiano said. During her experience as a facilitator, she watched multiple people start the program without stable housing and find it by the time they graduated.
Barbara Wright, who graduated from the program in March, described what she learned about finding resources as one of her most important takeaways.
When her mom’s home in Delaware went into foreclosure, she was able to use what she learned in Getting Ahead to reach out to a local community action agency in the state and ask for help in saving the house.
She also hopes that what she learned in Getting Ahead will one day help her publish the book she’s been working on for decades. In writing about the abuse she’s faced in her life and how she survived it, Wright hopes to help others experiencing hardship and honor her sister, who died while she was participating in the program.
Ultimately, Wright said Getting Ahead helped her refocus on what she can do to support people in need. In her life, she’s experienced a lot of the obstacles others in the program’s graduating class have faced, are currently facing or will face in the future.
“I understand,” she said. “Now, what do we do about this? And how do we grow from this?”
