After 25 years working for the U.S. Postal Service, Edith Hough knows the value of the mail.
Hough, who retired in 2018 from working at the post office facility on East Patrick Street in Frederick, was back in front of her old workplace Tuesday night as one of nearly a dozen people protesting proposed cuts to the postal service by President Donald Trump’s administration.
Despite concerns that the administration is slowing down mail service to hinder the delivery and return of ballots for mail-in voting, Hough sees another reason for the slowdown in service that some customers have seen.
The Frederick and Annapolis facilities are handling Baltimore’s mail because of issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a ripple effect through the local service, she said.
But others who stood along East Patrick Street, waving to cars who honked in support as they drove by, saw more nefarious forces at work.
It feels like the postal service is being sabotaged, said Rachel Hall of Westminster.
She believes mail-in voting is a safe way to cast ballots.
“Everything has become a partisan issue lately,” she said.
Hall said people also need the mail to get medicine and other things they need, she said.
Pam Bell of Frederick said she’s concerned about what she’s seen happening, and about the possibility of ballots getting slowed down.
She and her husband both get medication through the mail.
And with the continuing pandemic, Bell said she’ll definitely be voting by mail in November’s election.
Small businesses need the postal service, and mail service is essential for everything from paying bills and getting medicine to the birthday card she recently sent to her daughter, said Patricia Witt, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
“This country will not work without a post office. We need a postal system,” she said.
(2) comments
The Postal Service is a vital tradition in our country. It should not be allowed to go the way of the Dodo bird. But i don't see the need for mailboxes throughout towns when folks can leave their outbound mail in their home mailboxes for collection. Remember you can help preserve the postal service by writing letters, paying bills by check and sending greeting cards through the mail. Courier services via USPS starting at 55 cents is a bargain.
All very true but why use the mail when you can pickup the phone an give your credit card number than writing a check with no cost. You can pay the credit card by again using the phone and giving your bank routing and account number. You can even set a specific payment date on both. Top it off with on line bankin you always know your balance, payment dates, make deposits, see cashed checks and deposits.
I quite agree that the Post Office should not be required to make a profit and for many years the Post Office was subsidized with first class stamps were only three cents. Those days are long gone.
