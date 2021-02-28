Frederick Restaurant Week begins today with the hopes of giving local eateries a critical shot in the arm during the pandemic.
Running through Sunday, March 7, the event is “meant to be a promotion of locally-owned restaurants, which have been impacted by the current pandemic,” according to the Visit Frederick website.
The 22 participating restaurants will offer diners multi-course meals with prices ranging from about $15 to $19 to $40 or more. Carryout is encouraged as restaurants still have reduced capacity.
Visit Frederick and the Frederick News-Post are presenting the event in partnership with the Downtown Frederick Partnership, Main Street Middletown and Golden Mile Alliance.
Brewer’s Alley in downtown Frederick is one of the restaurants taking part this year as it has in the past. Manager Jaime Ellis-Ade said it’s typically a decent week for the business.
“People definitely come out to try new things, so it’s a good opportunity to get some new people in the building,” she said.
Ellis-Ade said that for most businesses, Restaurant Week is an opportunity for people who wouldn’t normally dine at a particular restaurant to get a chance to try something new at an affordable price.
And for this year, Ellis-Ade said they hope to see some new faces and gain some new customers.
“Restaurant Week does help on those slower days,” she added. “Typically, Monday through Thursday are slower so it helps bring some people in on those days.”
Other participating restaurants are: 200 Monroe, Bushwaller’s, Carriage House, Cellar Door, Dempsey’s Grill, Firestone’s Culinary Tavern, Isabella’s Tavern and Tapas Bar, Jerk N Jive Bar and Kitchen, JoJo’s Restaurant and Tap House, La Casona, Magoo’s, Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine, Pistarro’s, Pollo Campero, Roasthouse Pub, Showroom, Thacher & Rye, The Main Cup, The Wine Kitchen, Truth and Beauty Kitchen and Whistle Stop Smokehouse.
For more details about restaurant week, visit: visitfrederick.org/restaurant-week.
