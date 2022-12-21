Korean BBQ coming
Frederick’s first Korean barbecue restaurant is expected to open in the summer of 2023 on the city’s Golden Mile, according to Michael Song, one of the restaurant’s owners. The restaurant, Gogigo, will take over the roughly 5,000-square-foot building at 1003 W. Patrick St. that used to host Famous Dave’s.

The restaurant, Gogigo, will occupy the roughly 5,000-square-foot building at 1003 W. Patrick St. that used to host Famous Dave's, an American barbecue chain.

The restaurant, Gogigo, will occupy the roughly 5,000-square-foot building at 1003 W. Patrick St. that used to host Famous Dave’s, an American barbecue chain.

fnpreader123

I am so excited for this! Now we just need to convince Coco Ichibanya to open their first East coast location in Frederick ;)

