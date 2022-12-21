Frederick’s first Korean barbecue restaurant is expected to open in the summer of 2023 on the city’s Golden Mile, according to Michael Song, one of the restaurant’s owners.
The restaurant, Gogigo, will occupy the roughly 5,000-square-foot building at 1003 W. Patrick St. that used to host Famous Dave’s, an American barbecue chain.
Song already owns and operates Matsutake Sushi & Steak in the Westview Promenade and is partnering with Kai Kim, the owner of another Japanese steakhouse in town, Miyako Japanese Steakhouse, for this venture.
Despite being business rivals, Song said that he and Kim’s friendly competition and their shared Korean heritage inspired them to bring Korean cuisine to Frederick.
“We want to bring more taste to Frederick and diversify the [restaurant] options,” Song said.
Gogigo will seat approximately 200 people, Song said, and employ between 25 and 30 people.
The seating will be structured in a family-style way, with grills at the center of large tables for customers to cook the restaurant's marinated meats on. There will be servers to assist unfamiliar customers, Song said, but for the most part, it will be up to diners to drop the meat on the grill and cook it to their liking.
Gogigo will also offer various soups and side dishes.
Song moved to Frederick from Fairfax, Va., last year and took over ownership at Matsutake from his brother-in-law.
When asked about how he feels to launch a restaurant with his distinct fingerprint on it, Song said he was thrilled, but it's been a lengthy process.
“I’m learning. I do mostly Japanese cuisine, so this is the first actual Korean cuisine I'm going to do. I've eaten that food all of my life,” Song said, but this is the first time he’ll serve it from a restaurant.
Richard Griffin, the director of economic development for the city of Frederick, welcomes this future addition to one of the city’s centers of retail and commerce.
"We're very bullish on where the Golden Mile is positioned today and we're always thinking about where it will go in the future," Griffin said. “The Golden Mile is still one of the largest retail corridors in the city of Frederick.”
Griffin also noted the diverse restaurant options on the Golden Mile and praised this opportunity to expand those offerings further.
“People look to the Golden Mile as one of the primary places to go for ethnic dining and entertainment,” Griffin said, “which is why we’re excited about the potential of a Korean BBQ restaurant opening there.”
I am so excited for this! Now we just need to convince Coco Ichibanya to open their first East coast location in Frederick ;)
